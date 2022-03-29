Have you ever been pressed for time while trying to complete an important task? The Outlets at Tejon is taking that overwhelming anxiety and often negative experience and turning it into something fun with its new scavenger hunt event. The only thing is, you will be competing with everyone else to find a single, hidden golden egg.

The Outlets at Tejon will host a Golden Egg Scavenger Hunt next month from April 12-16.

During the five-day event, shoppers will have the opportunity to look for a hidden golden egg in the storefront windows of the shops. If they find the decal, they can peel it off and bring it to guest services for their chance to participate in a “game show” experience at the shopping center.

If eligible, the shopper will receive an Outlets at Tejon tote bag with a time limit to fill the tote with as much merchandise as they can from some of its 40 stores. After the time frame ends, all of the merchandise in the tote will be awarded to the participant for free, courtesy of the Outlets at Tejon. Some restrictions apply, and it is unclear which stores will be participating in the event. There will be one egg and one winner per day.

Becca Bland, the director of marketing for the Outlets at Tejon, said the event is a way to provide shoppers with a unique and thrilling experience to make their time at the outlets unforgettable. Even if they do not win, she said it will be a fun and memorable time for everyone to watch all of the action unfold.

For additional details and information about the Golden Egg Scavenger hunt and other Outlets at Tejon promotions, visit their website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @OutletsAtTejon.