BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Outlets at Tejon are gearing up to host the third annual car show and there’s still time to submit your ten-second car into the show.

The show is expected to draw a mix of classic cars, hot rods, muscle cars and modern cars from across the golden state to the shopping center on Saturday Sept. 16. Tickets to enter your car into the show will run you $20 on Eventbrite.

Awards will be given for crowd favorite, best work in progress, best by decade and best in show.

Car clubs entering five or more vehicles can receive a discount by calling 661-858-2155. The show is happening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tejon Outlets. Participants entering their vehicles into the show must register in advance, according to organizers.

Aside from the car show, you can also expect raffles with prizes, giveaways, music and food trucks with the awards ceremony happening at 2:30 p.m.