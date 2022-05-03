BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Outlets at Tejon is partnering with Kern High School District’s Career Technical Education Center to provide students an opportunity to win $500 scholarships.

Now through May 13, digital marketing and media design students will participate in teams of three to produce a social media portfolio featuring various products provided by the outlets. Winners will be announced May 17 at the CTEC campus and the winning content will be displayed on the Outlets at Tejon social media page.