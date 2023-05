BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Outlets at Tejon is gearing up to celebrate mothers this weekend at its 2nd Annual Mother’s Day Brunch.

Organizers say the event is happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. next to Children’s Place.

The event will feature food, mimosas for those 21 and over, photo opportunities and prize giveaways from Coach and Michael Kors.

Buy your ticket for $30 by clicking here.