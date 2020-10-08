Outlets at Tejon hosting ‘Cinema Under the Stars’ Halloween event on Oct. 24

TEJON RANCH, Calif. (KGET) — The Outlets at Tejon is hosting an outdoor Halloween event on Saturday, Oct. 24. “Cinema Under the Stars” will feature shopping, trick-or-treating and a free screening of a classic Halloween film. The event, sponsored by Polo Ralph Lauren, will take place from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

A variety of local food trucks, such as Michelangelo’s Wood Fired Pizza, will be on hand and a portion of every food sale will be donated to CASA of Kern County. Guests are encouraged to attend the event in their Halloween costumes. Also, guests will be entered into a sweepstakes to win a $250 Polo Ralph Lauren gift card for every $50 spent at the outlets that day.

The Outlets says safety precautions will be in place and social distancing and face coverings are recommended.

Timeline of Activities: