Outlets at Tejon holding shopping spree contest for healthcare heroes through July 1

TEJON RANCH, Calif. (KGET) — The Outlets at Tejon want to thank COVID-19 healthcare heroes with a shopping spree. They are holding a social media contest called, “Fashion for the Frontline” in search of three healthcare workers who were on the front lines helping others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This contest is a our way to show our appreciation and provide a pampering gift of thanks,” said director of marketing Becky Swiggum in a news release.

The contest will run until July 1. Three winners will be chosen at random to receive a $250 shopping spree at the Outlets at Tejon, along with a style consultation with Style Ambassador Laurie B Style. A person cannot nominate themselves and all nominees must live in Kern County or Los Angeles County.

To nominate a healthcare hero, tag The Outlets at Tejon on Facebook or Instagram and share the reason they deserve a shopping spree. The Outlets at Tejon are located at 5701 Outlets at Tejon Pkwy, Tejon Ranch, CA 93203.

For the entire list of rules, you can visit their website.