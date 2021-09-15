Outlets at Tejon holding job fair on Sept. 25

TEJON RANCH, Calif. (KGET) — The Outlets at Tejon and the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center are hosting another job fair next week.

The job fair is happening Saturday, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the outlets, next to Hot Topic. They’re looking to fill positions in the food, retail, hospitality, and warehouse industries. Participating companies include Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store, Old Navy Outlet, Aeropostale and more.

Attendees should dress professionally and bring a resume. Several employers have immediate openings and will conduct on-the-spot interviews.

No advance registration is required.