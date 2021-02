TEJON RANCH, Calif. (KGET) — The Outlets at Tejon are welcoming families back for another Cinema Under the Stars event on Saturday, March 6.

The outlets will be hosting a free screening of Disney’s animated film “Onward” at 6:30 p.m. Attendees can enjoy food trucks, concessions and shopping before the film begins. Gates will open at 5 p.m.

For more information, visit the Outlets at Tejon website.