Outlets at Tejon holding Christmas Tree Lighting tonight

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — The Outlets of Tejon is getting a jump on the holiday season by holding its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Lighting tonight.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. outside the Hacienda Food Court, 5701 Outlets at Tejon Pkwy. The lighting will include a visit from Santa Claus and a performance by the Delano High School Choir.

Attendees will also get to vote for their favorite holiday window display. The winning display will determine which of three charity organizations will receive the largest donation from the Outlets at Tejon: Marley’s Mutts, CASA of Kern County and the Wounded Heroes Fund.

For more information, call 661-858-2155.