ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — The Outlets at Tejon are welcoming back movie lovers for another Cinema Under the Stars event on Dec. 12.

The outlets, located at 5701 Outlets at Tejon Pkwy., will be hosting a free screening of the animated family film “The Grinch” at 6:30 p.m. Attendees will be able to enjoy the film from the comfort of their own cars.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call the Outlets at Tejon at 661-858-2155.