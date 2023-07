BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Outlets at Tejon have announced several new stores opening this year.

The U.S. Polo Association officially opened on July 13, the K-Pop Start opened in May, Forever 21 is scheduled to open on Aug. 5 and Lacoste is set to open in September, according to officials.

The four new stores join Tejon Ranch’s global brands, such as Nike Factory Store, Calvin Klein and Banana Republic.