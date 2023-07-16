BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A power outage is affecting between 551 and 5,547 customers in southwest Bakersfield as of Sunday evening, according to PG&E.

According to the PG&E power outage map, an outage has been impacting areas near S. Laurelglen Boulevard and Gosford Road for over a day.

A first outage in the area was reported at 8:12 a.m. on July 15, according to the map, leaving between 1 and 49 customers without power since Saturday, July 15. Another outage was reported in the area later that day at 6:03 p.m. affecting between 50 and 499 customers.

PG&E said a crew is currently assessing the outage in these areas. Power restoration times for both areas are between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday night.

According to the map, another outage is impacting areas near Stine Road, New Stine Road, Planz Road, Wilson Road, Akers Road and Ming Avenue. The outage was reported on July 16 at 4:08 p.m.

PG&E said a crew is currently assessing the outage in this area, and that the estimated restoration time is 7:15 p.m. on Sunday night.