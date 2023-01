BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A power outage is affecting over 4,500 homes and businesses Friday afternoon in east Bakersfield.

According to PG&E, 4,558 customers are without power. The outage was reported just after 2 p.m. The outage is in areas east of Union Avenue, and along East Truxtun Avenue and East California Avenue to areas along Edison Highway.

PG&E reported the cause of the outage was the weather and crews are heading to the affected areas to make repairs.