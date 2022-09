BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An early morning PG&E power outage impacted thousands of homes and businesses in the Rexland Acres area of Bakersfield.

PG&E’s website reports power went out to the area at around 1:50 a.m. Thursday. Power appeared to be mostly restored by 2:30 a.m.

The outage was reported to have impacted as many as 3,245 PG&E customers.