BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You may have noticed ambulances that look different driving around Kern. That’s because they aren’t from Hall Ambulance. They’re from out-of-town companies.

These out-of-town ambulances are contracted by Hall Ambulance to keep up with the ongoing surge in calls for help. COVID-19 had a devastating impact on local front-line workers in the medical field.

“When COVID-19 hit between 2020 and today and we have seen a mass exodus of employees and staff,” Jeff Fariss the EMS program manager for Kern County Public Health said.

Hall Ambulance has been working to fill the gaps with an academy that offers a 10-week course for EMT training to anyone with a high school diploma. But it’s not enough.

“We had over 500 applicants who applied for the program,” Mark Corum the media director for Hall Ambulance said. “Unfortunately, many wash out. Less than 20 will likely be starting and that’s primarily due to their unable to pass the math or English tests as part of the assessment.”

Hall offers higher pay to its medical staff than the average company in California. Newly licensed paramedics start at $61,000 a year.

Corum said that’s $12,000 more than the state average but even with the higher pay, Hall still doesn’t have enough workers.

“We are paying out of our own pocket for additional staff and resources,” Corum said. “We’ve contracted with a local industrial safety company that has EMS workers and we’re working with a couple Los Angeles and Orange County ambulance companies to provide additional ambulance and personnel here to run calls.”

“It’s not just Kern county,” Fariss said. “This is affecting everyone in the state and the nation. California is down 7,000 paramedics. Nationally were down about 21,000 paramedics.”

For now, Hall is trying to recruit paramedics and EMTs from across the state. It asks everyone to only call 911 if it’s a real medical emergency.