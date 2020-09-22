Our Lady of Perpetual Help student tested positive for COVID-19, diocese says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A student at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Schools tested positive for the coronavirus last week after being exposed to it from an outside source, according to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno.

“The Office of Catholic Education and Kern County Public Health were

immediately contacted and all students and staff who were in direct contact with the student were placed on a mandatory 14-day quarantine,” according to a release from the diocese Monday. “Siblings of the student in other grades were also required to stay home. Instruction for the entire affected class was moved to a virtual platform until all tests return with a negative result.”