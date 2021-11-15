‘Our children our choice:’ Parents protest vaccine mandate in Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dozens of upset parents gathered in front of Bakersfield City Hall to protest the state’s vaccine mandate.

The parents claim city leaders need to do their job and represent the opinions of constituents even if it means going to jail.



The parents said a large percentage of teachers and parents share the same opinions even though some already have the vaccine.

About 40 people protested in Downtown Bakersfield against what they said is an overreach of the state government. Outside of the Mayor’s office is the latest stop in a series of protests the group full of parents and teachers have made over the last month.

“I believe that we should have the right to choose what’s good for our own bodies,” parent Holly Kuntz said. “I believe that I should have the choice of whether or not my child should get something injected into their body.”

Even kids came out to protest with their families. Some holding signs and others taking a moment just to read.

The vaccine mandate is a state requirement set forth by Gov. Newsom for all children to vaccinated to go to public, private and charter schools in the state of California. There is an opt out option but this could go away if legislature is made to enforce the mandate too.

Protesting parents said school board members should defy the mandate even if it means going to jail.

“When you put yourself in a leadership position you have to know that there’s gunna be consequences if you make a choice that other people don’t like and that’s just the position of a leader,” parent Amy Punt said.

During the protest about 30 to 40 cars honked in support of the protestors. The parents said they will continue to fight for their kids.