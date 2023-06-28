BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Orlie’s Shoe Drive, a nonprofit dedicated to giving free shoes to underprivileged children in Kern County, will be bringing the holiday cheer to kids early this year.

The Shoe Drive is hosting a “Christmas in July” 5-K run on Saturday, July 1, where community members are encouraged to come and run for a good cause.

Nicole Vigil, co-founder of the shoe drive, spoke with 17 News about the fundraiser and how the shoe drive came to be.

“Shortly after my husband and I got married, my father-in-law passed away,” Vigil told KGET. “He wanted to show where he came from, and so when he was growing up he had to put cardboard in his shoes. He wanted to show his boys that he could get them new shoes every Christmas.”

Vigil says the run is open registration, and anyone from small children to great grandparents can participate. The entry fee is $20, and a child in need gets a new pair of shoes for every entry into the run.

“Christmas in July is one of my favorite days of the year,” Vigil told KGET. “It’s just a fun family time for them to walk, but then we also have people that are really competitive that are racing. It’s just a really fun family time to hang out.”