Original Roadhouse Grill giving out $500 gift cards for supporting local businesses

Original Roadhouse Grill is giving away a $500 gift card to fans at each of its locations, including Bakersfield, for supporting local businesses.

Anyone who purchases a gift card of any amount from a local business in Bakersfield can post a picture of the receipt on the Facebook page for the Bakersfield restaurant to be put into a drawing to win a Roadhouse Grill gift card. One gift card will be handed out at each of its nine locations.

The winners of the gift cards, which total $4,500, will be announced April 15.

