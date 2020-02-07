Organizers prepare ‘Night to Shine’ event for teens with special needs

Friday night will bring lifelong memories for hundreds of teens with special needs as Christian Fellowship teams up with the Tim Tebow Foundation for this year’s “Night to Shine.”

This year, there will be a special relaxation area for parents while their children are having fun. More than 500 volunteers have worked to create an unforgettable prom night for teens with different abilities.

“God creates us for a reason and they’re perfect in God’s eyes,” event coordinator Bryan Conley says. “Here, they can let their guard down, because they all come from the same programs or communities, so everybody’s the same. They’re able to have fun and let loose a little bit more than they’re comfortable with.”

“Night to Shine” is Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Crossroads Fellowship on Fairfax Road.