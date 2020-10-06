Organizers hold sports demonstration in front of Kern High School District office

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A small crowd of organizers held a demonstration in front of the Kern High School District office Monday evening. The goal of the demonstration was to push officials to form a plan on allowing high school athletics to continue.

The demonstration took place during a KHSD board meeting in which members were voting on whether or not to allow small cohorts of students to return to classes for in-person instruction.

Masks and social distancing were required at the demonstration, according to a flier on social media. High school sports were suspended in March following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.