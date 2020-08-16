Organ donor remembered one year after life saving donation

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- One year ago, medical doctor Girish Patel received the gift of life after a Wasco man suffered an early death.

Dr. Patel was on the waiting list for a kidney transplant, but it seemed like he may never get the life saving donation. He kept getting rejected because the waiting list was too long and his older age wouldn’t qualify him.

33-year-old Adrian Mercado tragically lost his life August 14th, 2019 but his organs were donated to help others fighting for their chance at life. Patel received his kidneys just a day later.

Dr. Patel wanted to pay respect for the man who gave him the kidneys he so direly needed. Saturday, he dedicated a practice green at the Sundale Country Club in remembrance of Mercado.

Mercado made the decision to donate his organs and his family hopes others can do the same.