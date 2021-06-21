Ordinance allowing e-bikes on Kern River Parkway Trail fails to pass

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An ordinance allowing e-bikes on the Kern River Parkway Trail failed to garner enough support.

Today, the city’s Legislative and Litigation Committee voted 1-1, with Councilman Chris Parlier absent, against allowing Class III e-bikes and motorized scooters on the path. Councilman Andrae Gonzales voted in favor of amending the city’s municipal code to allow for such uses while Councilman Ken Weir voted against.

Councilman Weir and community members expressed concerns for the safety of people walking the trail as well as those who use the equestrian trail.

In March, the committee had voted 2-1 directing staff to bring back a proposed ordinance addressing the use of e-bikes.