Orangetheory Fitness seeking sales associates for Northwest Bakersfield studio

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A fitness studio is hiring before it makes its Bakersfield debut.

Orangetheory Fitness plans to open on Stockdale Highway and Allen Road.

A job posting shared by Job Fest says they're looking for sales associates.

If you're interested you can apply by emailing a resume to StudioManager1003@orangetheoryfitness.com.

The studio says it will open in July.