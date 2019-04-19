Orangetheory Fitness seeking sales associates for Northwest Bakersfield studio
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A fitness studio is hiring before it makes its Bakersfield debut.
Orangetheory Fitness plans to open on Stockdale Highway and Allen Road.
A job posting shared by Job Fest says they're looking for sales associates.
If you're interested you can apply by emailing a resume to StudioManager1003@orangetheoryfitness.com.
The studio says it will open in July.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
