BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Orange County man was sentenced Monday to four years in prison for the possession and trafficking of fentanyl and heroin in Bakersfield and Fresno, according to a release from U.S. Department of Justice.

Officials said Luis Noe Hernandez Rojo, 34, of Orange, Calif., received four years and three months in prison for conspiring and possession with the intent to distribute the drugs, the release said.

The Department of Justice said Hernandez Rojo participated in a well known heroin and methamphetamine drug trafficking organization based in Mexico. Hernandez Rojo agreed to deliver fentanyl and heroin on two separate occasions in Bakersfield on behalf of his employers.

On Aug. 7, 2019, Hernandez Rojo delivered 2,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl to an undercover agent, officials said.

He was arrested on Dec. 13, 2019, while transporting to the same undercover agent in Fresno approximately 60,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl, 4.2 pounds of fentanyl powder and 17.6 pounds of black tar heroin.