Optimism, gratitude shown during Sunday afternoon press conference in Ridgecrest

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — The two powerful temblors that rocked this region have taken their toll on the community, but stoicism and optimism were the defining aspects of remarks given at a press conference Sunday afternoon.

“This has been a difficult time for each and every one of you,” Ridgecrest Police Chief Jed McLaughlin told the crowd.

“It had to be,” he said. “It was a difficult time for myself, my family, each and every one of the officers standing around this room, their families, so I know it was a very difficult time for every one of you.”

McLaughlin brought Kern County Fire spokesman Andrew Freeborn up to the podium with him, thanking the department and all other agencies for their swift response following the magnitude 6.4 and 7.1 quakes that hit the region on successive days.

Kern County Fire Capt. Anthony Romero said the first quake “opened up the eyes of the community.” Then second one terrified it.

At least four structure fires broke out following the 7.1 quake. Damage estimates are ongoing but are expected to be in the tens of millions if not over $100 million.

No one died, but around 20 people suffered injuries, most of them minor, during the second quake.

More than 1,000 calls were received by Kern County dispatches during July 4 and 5, Romero said. A total of 2,956 emergency calls were received from July 1 to 4.

Now the focus has shifted from putting out fires and welfare checks to recovery, the captain said.

There were also human-caused problems in the area following the quakes.

McLaughlin said an “idiot” from out of town stole property Friday night, but he’s confident they’ll catch him. Another person stole something Saturday night, he said.

That property was recovered, and McLaughlin said he’s confident that thief will be caught, too.

There are a number of law enforcement from different agencies in the area, McLaughlin said. He said there are differences in their uniforms, but not in their mission to protect local residents.

“Just know that the dedicated men and women around this room, wearing whatever color they’re wearing, are here for you still, and they’ll be here until we no longer need them to help us,” McLaughlin said.