Opinion divided over low-barrier homeless shelter location in Southeast Bakersfield

Bakersfield City Council narrowly approved a location for a low-barrier homeless shelter on East Brundage Lane in the Southeast.

The site is currently the Calcot property. At seven acres, there’s space for up to 450 beds, along with wraparound services like mental health assistance and a police substation.

“To be successful in these homeless services, you do need to have wraparound services whether it’s mental health, whether it’s job training, whether it’s a detox. You do need to have some to help the individual move forward and get out of that homelessness,” said Carlos Baldovinos, who runs the Mission at Kern County, one of two homeless shelters in Bakersfield. “County-wide there’s not a sufficient amount of beds.”

However, there’s been heated disagreement about the location.

“I’m for shelters absolutely, but I’m not for it in that area,” said Arleana Waller, who submitted a petition with more than a thousand signatures opposed to the Calcot site.

“These residents are in double-digit unemployment. Many are one paycheck away from being homeless themselves,” Waller said. “Get out of the Southeast area. For once, give them an opportunity to thrive.”

Many like Waller worry the homeless shelters are clustered in already poor neighborhoods.

“Spread it out. I live in Southwest. Put one out there or Rosedale,” Waller said. “When you say, ‘if you’re opposed to the shelter, you’ve lost compassion for homeless people,’ I say to you, you’ve ignored the Southeast for 30 years. Do you have any humanity in you? So we’re asking the same question different ways.”

“At the end of the day, we need to look at people. There are people that are staying in our streets of Bakersfield, and they need somewhere to go,” Baldovinos said.

The city’s annual point-in-time homeless count will take place Friday at 3:30 in the morning.

Volunteers will try to get the most accurate count of how many people are living on the streets.

Last year’s count revealed a more than 100 percent increase in our homeless population.