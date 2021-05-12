Operation Safe Park continues at Panorama, Heritage Parks this week; 6 arrests made during last operation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Park Rangers will be stepping up enforcement at Panorama and Heritage Parks starting Thursday as part of Operation Safe Park.

The county said the enforcement will be between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. from Thursday through Saturday in an effort to combat illegal activity at the two parks, with a focus on county ordinance, parking, traffic and other violations.

Operation Safe Park was previously conducted at Panorama Park April 22-24. During that enforcement period, the county said rangers made two felony arrests for drug possession and possession of drugs for sale as well as four misdemeanor arrests for being under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

The Rangers also issued 104 citations for violations including drug use, being in the park after posted closing hours and having a vehicle parked in a posted no parking zone along Panorama Drive.

Both Panorama Park and Heritage Park are closed to the public from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. every day. Parking along the length of Panorama Park on the north side of Panorama Drive during those hours is also prohibited.

The county said the next operation will take place June 24-25 at Lamont, Rexland and Greenfield Parks.

