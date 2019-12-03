Operation Lights of Thanks seeks to place memorial candles at veterans gravesites

The families of fallen war heroes want to remember them in a unique way.

Operation Lights of Thanks continues this week through 4 p.m. Dec. 7. It’s purpose is to provide votive candles to remember veterans who have died.

Last year, donations covered 300 headstones.

They’re looking to surpass that, aiming for 3,000 veterans headstones this year.

“It’s a way to say ‘Hey, we’re not going to forget them’ and we won’t forget them,'” Lights of Thanks organizer Mark Sandall said. “We’re the best country in the world because of these people who’ve made this sacrifice.”

Sandall says they’ve reached 1,200 votive candle donations and hope to reach their goal by Saturday.

You can stop by the Union Cemetery office to make a donation.