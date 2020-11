BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Operation Lights of Thanks is being postponed to Dec. 13, according to the United Veterans of Kern County.

The event will be held at 4 p.m. at the Historic Union Cemetery, located at 730 Potomac St. Community members are encouraged to donate white votive candles to the cemetery, which will be placed on veterans’ gravesites.

For more information, call 661-487-0350.