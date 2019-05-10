Opening statements set for Monday in cold case murder trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Opening statements in the trial of a 61-year-old man charged with murder in the death of a woman 40 years ago are set to be heard Monday.

Attorneys will give jurors an outline of the case and what they believe occurred in the 1979 death of Dawn Koons.

Prosecutor Gina Pearl has said in earlier hearings that Prentice Foreman killed the 18-year-old Koons, whose body was found naked in a bathtub with her hands bound and a pillowcase over her head. She died from asphyxiation, and a pathologist testified at an earlier hearing Koons could have been smothered or strangled.

Defense attorney Dana Kinnison is expected to argue Foreman had consensual sex with Koons but did not kill her.

Foreman was arrested in December 2017 after the Bakersfield police cold case unit got a hit on a retested semen sample from the crime scene that matched his DNA. He lived in the same apartment complex as Koons at the time of the killing.