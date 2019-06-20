Opening statements presented in school shooting civil trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Taft Union High School administrators dismissed concerns raised about a troubled student and ignored their own policies in investigating his potential threat to others, an attorney told jurors Thursday.

The school district, attorney Daniel Rodriguez said, bears responsibility for not taking preventative steps regarding the reported behavior of Bryan Oliver, who entered a Taft Union High School classroom in 2013 and opened fire, seriously wounding another student.

During his opening statement in the trial of a civil lawsuit brought against the district by the family of Bowe Cleveland – the injured student – Rodriguez said administrators stopped communicating about Oliver and hid threats from law enforcement, teachers parents and staff. They didn’t do do their job, he said.

Why?

“Because they were more concerned about their image than the safety of the kids,” Rodriguez told jurors.

The district’s attorney, Leonard Herr, argued there was no way for administrators to know Oliver, then 16, was going to commit a school shooting. He said the school had police-approved steps in place for the safety of its students.

Herr said much of the plaintiff’s case relies on “hindsight bias” or “Monday morning quarterbacking.” He said a lot has changed in the more than six years since the Taft shooting occurred, and what’s known now was not known back then.

Also, Herr said, staff were dealing with a total of 900 students at Taft Union High. Running a school with that many teenagers is no easy job, he said, and the primary role of the school is to provide a quality education in a safe environment, which Taft Union High did.

“The high school is not there to parent, to police, to be a peer to other students,” he said.

Ultimately, Herr said, Oliver is to blame for the shooting, not administrators.

The attorneys’ statements mark the start of a trial six years in the making. It will be up to the jurors to decide if the district failed to take adequate precautions in connection with Oliver, and, if so, how much it should pay the Cleveland family.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.

Rodriguez said there were a slew of warning signs about Oliver brought to the attention of administrators by students, parents and even teachers. One teacher became so concerned, Rodriguez said, that a month before the shooting she came up with an escape plan for what to do if Oliver attacked.

Cleveland had just completed a science quiz the morning of Jan. 9, 2013, and stood up to hand it in when Oliver entered the classroom armed with a shotgun and shot him. Cleveland saw bits of lint floating in the air and felt an intense pressure on his chest, Rodriguez said.

The then-16-year-old dropped to the ground and managed to crawl near a wall. He believed he was about to die.

In the meantime, Oliver fired at and missed another student, Jacob Nichols. School resource officers responded to the classroom, and one of them convinced Oliver to drop the gun and lay on the ground. He was then taken into custody by Taft police.

Cleveland has been through more than 30 surgeries since being shot.

Interviewed by police within two hours of the shooting, Oliver indicated Cleveland just happened to be in the classroom, according to Rodriguez and court documents. He said Nichols had bullied him, but Cleveland had not.

Oliver later changed his story and said Cleveland picked on him when he testified at his criminal trial, Rodriguez said, but in his statement immediately after the shooting he didn’t name Cleveland as someone who bullied him.

A mistrial was declared in Oliver’s trial on charges of attempted murder on Dec. 17, 2014, after jurors were unable to reach a verdict.

A month later, Oliver pleaded no contest to two counts of unpremeditated attempted murder and was sentenced to 27 years and four months in prison.