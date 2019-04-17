Opening statements given in murder trial regarding Taft Highway crash that killed mother, daughter

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Vincent Moroyoqui was convicted of drunken driving three times in a seven-year span.

And on July 20, 2017, a prosecutor said, Moroyoqui again drove under the influence. This time a mother and daughter died as a result, the attorney said.

Deputy District Attorney Kim Richardson asked jurors during her opening statement Wednesday to find Moroyoqui guilty of charges including second-degree murder for driving at speeds reaching 99 mph and with a blood-alcohol content more than three times the legal limit when his pickup collided with a Ford Focus.

The pickup crushed the front of the car, killing Raeleen Sorensen, 50, and Raegan Sorensen, 20.

Defense attorney David A. Torres did not dispute Moroyoqui was speeding along Taft Highway and the Sorensens died because of it. He said Moroyoqui is guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter.

What he's not guilty of, Torres said in his opening statement, is murder.

The attorney said Moroyoqui's blood-alcohol content tested at .264 percent, far in excess of the state legal limit of .08. That's not due to drinking before the crash, Torres said.

Rather, he said those results are due to Moroyoqui, whom the attorney described as distraught after the collision, drinking from a bottle of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey and a bottle of beer before first responders arrived. He had just bought the alcohol and it was inside his truck, Torres said.

If convicted of the murder charges, Moroyoqui faces a life term in prison.

The first witness called to the stand testified he was driving on Taft Highway when a GMC pickup approached at a rapid speed from behind, driving erratically. The witness said he was afraid the pickup was going to rear-end him.

The witness said he slowed down to allow the pickup to pass. The pickup remained behind him. Then he sped up to create some distance between him and the pickup, but it continued to closely follow him.

Noticing the pickup was moving increasingly erratically, the witness called 911. The pickup eventually sped past him, cut him off then accelerated, the witness testified.

The crash occurred shortly afterward.

The witness, who called 911 multiple times urging first responders to hurry, looked into the driver's side of the Focus.

"They're in really, really bad shape," the witness told a dispatcher according to a recording of a 911 call played in court.

While on the stand, the witness became emotional as he described getting no response from the occupants of the car.

The trial is expected to last seven or eight days.