Opening Day at the Kern County Fair

Whether it’s your first time or your 50th at the Kern County Fair, there’s something new for everyone.

And bigger is always better.

New on the menu this year is a two-foot-long, two-pound corndog. It’s from West Coast Weenie’s, which has been a staple at the fair for about 50 years.

Another staple, Eat at Joe’s, is serving fried chicken skins this year.

A new vendor, Sharky’s Fish Fry, is already buzzing for their loaded fries. Their most iconic dish is their lobster fries.

CEO Phillip Delahoyde describes them as, “fresh french fries with our lobster meat deep-fried on it, and we make a homemade chipotle aioli, and a touch of parsley on top of that.”

Sharky’s also has elote fries and Fruity Pebble shrimp fries–shrimp battered with the colorful cereal then deep-fried.

More unconventional on the menu is a bug exhibit in Building One. Not only can you learn about bugs and sustainability, but you can also taste some grasshoppers and worms too.

“When (people) find out they get to eat the bugs, they have a different reaction,” said Sierra Suttles with Pacific Animal Productions. “They’re a little scared, kind of afraid, but once they give it a try, i think a lot of kids love it.”

Headlining opening night was Nelly. Fans lined up as early at 3 p.m. when the gates officially opened.

As many as 4,000 people packed into the Budweiser Pavillion for the show.