BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Representatives with the California High Speed Rail Authority will be in Bakersfield Thursday to answer questions and listen to comments on the project.

Thursday’s open house will focus on the Environmental Impact Report for the Bakersfield to Palmdale route.

The open house takes place Thursday, March 5 at Edison Middle School from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Edison Middle School is located at 721 Edison Road.

You can find the report at this link.