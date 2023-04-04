BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — To observe April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the Open Door Network will host a series of events honoring survivors of sexual assault and other domestic violence.

Tuesday morning, ODN held a “Day of Action” in downtown Bakersfield to bring together agency heads from law enforcement, the district attorney’s office, forensic nurses, and also survivors of sexual assault themselves.

Later in April, Open Door will be hosting “Denim Day” where jeans that have been painted on by local artists and survivors will be put on display.

“The jeans signify denim day, which is kind of honoring and supporting sexual assault awareness month.” Lauren Skidmore, CEO of Open Door Network told 17 News.

“Essentially it goes back to a story where an individual was raped by a perpetrator and she was wearing jeans and she was thought to come off as consent because she had tight jeans on. So jeans really are a symbol for survivors and showing that we support them that consent is verbal. That consent is not by the clothes you’re wearing but by the words you share.” Skidmore said.

If you are a sexual assault survivor and need to access services from the Open Door Network, call 661-322-9199.