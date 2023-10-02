BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Open Door Network recognizes October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month and is hosting a series of events throughout the month.

According to the Open Door Network, October is a time dedicated to raising awareness about domestic violence and its impact on people and families.

The events to be hosted by the Open Door Network are:

Donation Drive for DVAM:

The donation drive is scheduled to be hosted on Oct. 11 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at KGET’s Compassion Corner, located at 22nd and L streets.

During the donation drive, hygiene items and jackets can be dropped off.

Light Our Town Purple in Wasco:

The event is scheduled for Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. at 820 6th St. in Wasco.

The town will be turned purple as a statement against domestic violence.

Purple Thursday:

On Oct. 19, show your support on social media by wearing the color purple to raise awareness about domestic violence and use the hashtag #purplethursday on social media.

The Open Door Network says one in three women and one in four men experience domestic violence in the United States.

Officials say if you or someone you know needs assistance, reach out to the following resources:

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or visit www.thehotline.org for information.

Bakersfield Police Department non-emergency line at 661-327-7111

Kern County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 661-861-3110

Kern County Victim Services at 661-868-2400

The Open Door Network at 661-322-9199

Officials say if you are experiencing an emergency to call 911.