BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Open Door Network is hosting a drive for clothing and hygiene products on Compassion Corner.

As temperatures are set to drop in the coming months here in Kern County, being without a home makes the season even more daunting. Just like there are unbearable high temperatures here in Kern County– there are also dangerously low temperatures.

Open Door Network is seeking the community’s help tomorrow, as they need warm, gently used clothing items and hygiene products for all ages.

They have about 80 children in their shelter at any given time, ranging from newborn babies to teenagers.

Items that perhaps don’t fit anymore or items that you were already putting in the donate pile are highly encouraged to be donated– especially winter items. Hygiene products of all kinds, such as anything from women’s menstrual items, men`s shaving items, lotions, nail files, and beyond are also heavily encouraged to be donated.

“Wednesday is a good reminder that when clients come into any shelter they don’t have a lot of items. Things that we might take for granted, like lotion or shampoo or a jacket is something that all of our clients need” said Lauren Skidmore, CEO of Open Door Network.

Open Door Network is low on donated resources and is hosting the donation event as a drive-through event.

Donations can be passed through your window.

Tomorrow you can catch Kevin Charette and Lauren Skidmore previewing the event right before it begins outside on Compassion Corner.