BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Outlets at Tejon are hosting a community casting call as they search for talent for the shopping center’s first Christmas Caroling Choir which are set to perform at the ‘Voices of Christmas’ event in December.

The casting call is open to the public, ages 14 and up, via Eventbrite with no prior singing experience required to bring the Christmas spirit to the outlets at Tejon.

Singers who make the cut, will begin rehearsals on Nov. 16 and 30th in Bakersfield with a dress rehearsal also slated for Dec. 2, organizers said.

Christmas Caroling Choir members will perform 10 traditional and contemporary a cappella Christmas songs and carols at the Voices of Christmas event on Saturday Dec. 9.

After the event, choir members will end the day with a private reception which features a private raffle with gift cards and other Outlet goodies.

Register to audition for the choir on Eventbrite.