Open burning of hazard reduction fuels now allowed, firefighters say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The open burning of hazard reduction fuels is now authorized with a burn permit on designated days, the Kern County Fire Department says.

To obtain a burn permit, do the following:

San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District

If your burn location falls within SJVAPCD boundaries call (559) 230-5950 to apply for a burn permit over the phone.

Eastern Kern Air Pollution Control District:

If your burn location falls within EKAPCD boundaries log on to www.kerncountyfire.org and click on the “Eastern Kern APCD Hazard Reduction Burn Permits” button. You will be directed to the exciting new Community Connect website. This new program, made possible with funding from EKAPCD, will enable you to apply for your burn permit online. For individuals needing further assistance EKAPCD may be reached at (661) 862-5250.

For individuals unsure of which Air Pollution Control District they need to apply with, an interactive online map is available at www.kerncountyfire.org. Permits are no longer being issued at fire stations because of the pandemic.