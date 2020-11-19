Ono Hawaiian BBQ opens in Delano this weekend

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Ono Hawaiian BBQ restaurant is spreading their ‘Aloha’ across Kern County. The Hawaiian restaurant opens its doors for take out and delivery at their new location in Delano.

The grand opening is set on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. The Hawaiian restaurant will be celebrate the grand opening by giving special coupons and vouchers for customers that go on opening day. They will also host $50 gift card giveaways on their social media platforms.

The restaurant will be located on 520 Woollomes Avenue suite number 102-103. Their hours will be Sunday through Thursday at 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.