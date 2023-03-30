EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to clarify details of the incident.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Social media threats of violence targeted two former students of Garces Memorial High School and St. Francis School, officials said, and more security has been added to the campuses as a precaution.

According to a letter sent to parents, Bakersfield police were contacted, and the diocese filed a report as soon as staff and faculty learned of the online threat targeting two graduates of the schools.

Bakersfield Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Robert Pair said the threat originated from outside of Bakersfield and was made against two Garces Memorial High School graduates of over a decade ago, but was not directed toward any current students and staff.

The police department did not say whether the two former students were notified of the threats.

All diocesan schools in Bakersfield are on high alert, the letter sent to parents stated.

Director of Communications for the Diocese of Fresno, Chandler Marquez, confirmed the St. Francis School alumni were mentioned in the messages.

“Any threat to student safety is handled with urgency and care by diocesan and school staff. All diocesan schools in the area have been placed on high alert. Our diligent and trusted staff members are trained to monitor for suspicious activity and are prepared to activate an action plan, should any violence occur on campus,” director of communications for the district, Chandler Marquez said.

The Office of Education and the Bakersfield Catholic schools are working with law enforcement to monitor situation closely and would have extra security on Thursday, the release said.

The Bakersfield Police Department said the investigation into the threat is ongoing and no arrests have been made.