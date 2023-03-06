BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Parents and students at Highland High School were on edge Monday after threats circulated on Instagram of a shooting at the school and other surrounding schools in Bakersfield.

Police found that the threats were directed at Highland High School in Palmdale.

BPD Sergeant Robert Pair shares that this is an example of a viral threat law enforcement is seeing an increase at schools.

“We’ve also seen an increase in these sorts of viral threats where someone threatening to shoot for example BHS well a lot of cities have a BHS across the country have a BHS in their city and if it’s not specific then it just travels around the social media platforms and you can see sort of a national alarm being rung because a lot of localities are impacted,” Pair said.

According to Education week, there have been seven school shootings in the country this year that resulted in injuries or deaths. However, there’s been a wave of false reports of school shootings and threats of violence with the help of social media.

According to Pair, those who make the threats choose social media because of the belief they will remain anonymous, but he claims police can still find them.

“Time and time again we have arrested juvenile offenders who had no idea that we could figure out who they were so that factors in definitely in the increase in these kind of threats via social media,” Pair said.

Leaving parents to decide whether to bring their children to school and students scared in the classroom as threats continue to surface online.

“Ultimately it places parents and students in fear, it impacts their ability to obtain the education that they need and are going to school for and it’s just one more thing to reignite some of that trauma for individuals that may have experienced violence incidents like that in the past,” Pair said.

This is why Clinical Psychologist Doctor Corey Gonzales shares that it is important for parents to talk to their children.

“We want to talk to our children about what they’re being exposed to, if you expose them to social media on their own or these video games with violence or these movies with a lot of graphic stuff you have an obligation to help navigate them through I, understand it so they can regulate it, and not displace it in reality where it can get them in a lot of trouble,” Gonzales said.