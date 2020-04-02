Online Learning for students proposed by Kern County Superintendent of Schools

Online learning might not be every parent’s first choice, but with changes forced on by the COVID-19 pandemic, some may need to embrace a new normal.

“We wanted to create a one stop shop within a user-friendly platform,” Dr. Lisa Gilbert, Deputy Superintendent, Kern County Superintendent of Schools said. “That would not intimidate but that would allow administrators and teachers to connect with their students.”

The Kern County Superintendent of Schools office had made strides in the right direction.

Rolling out what could end up being the online learning platform Kern County children may soon be utilizing.

“We really are trying to support students in continuing their education,” Krista Herrera, Administrator for KCSOS said. “We aren’t looking for a band aid.”

Canvas is an online learning platform that gives educators the resources to create a dynamic, interactive teaching experience, allowing them to stay connected with their students, all in a virtual, classroom setting.

The team spearheading the initiative said the online learning tool is equipped to translate into 33 languages, it’s used by thousands of universities and colleges across the country and provides free access to over 190,000 students and 47 school districts across the county.

“We truly believe it gives teachers the opportunity to focus on community,” Herrera said. “To focus on those pieces of collaboration and connection, with their kids because we know our Kern County kids are missing their teachers and they’re missing that connection.”