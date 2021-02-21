Online groups track, share information in missing California City boys case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sunday marks two months since two little boys, Orson and Orrin West, were reported missing from their California City home. Since then, the case has gone beyond the boundaries of California City and connected people from all across the country finding their own ways to help.

Orson West, 3, and Orrin West, 4, were reported missing on Dec. 21, 2020. Police said there are no named suspects in the case and nothing pointing to where the boys could be. But thousands of people forming online communities are determined to find answers.

“We literally have people from the UK, from Texas, Colorado, Hawaii, Florida, everywhere looking for them and trying to find clues,” Nickie Laverne, an administrator for a Facebook group said.

Laverne lives in the Bay Area and is an administrator in the group LV United We Stand. LV are the initials for Laura Vasquez — the woman who started the group. Its purpose is to help find the boys through organizing search parties and sharing information.

“It feels like they’re loved and I hope, they’re probably too young to even see what’s going on, but I hope that someday they will know that we never gave up,” she said.

Laverne is one of many who have felt personally touched by the boys’ story despite having no previous connection to them. At least seven different groups are dedicated to finding the boys. Some of the groups have thousands of members.

“We all lean on each other. Everybody pieces their information together and we’re literally all communicating. We’re like a community, a family. and sometimes we do argue and have a different set of views.”

For many, like Jennifer Nobles, social media is the main source for information on the case.

“I watch something on it everyday, whether it’s YouTube or Facebook or the news interviews,” Nobles said.

Nobles is a Bakersfield resident who has followed the case since it began. She recently used her own money to put up two billboards seeking information on the boys.

“I’m a mom and I have a couple small children and a college child and I always worry about that like what if they get kidnapped?” Nobles said.