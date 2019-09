BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A report of a possible person with a gun brought a large Bakersfield police presence to a Southwest Bakersfield neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, but turned up nothing.

Officers were called to the 6800 block of Wible Road at around 3 p.m.

Police said they received reports of a man with gun in relation to an ongoing dispute between a landlord and a tenant in the area.

Police searched the area and closed off several streets, but no man with a gun was found.