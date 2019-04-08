One year since murder of James Kulstad, no arrests have been made

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- It's been one year since James Kulstad, a man part of a trio of unsolved cases known as the Bakersfield 3, was murdered.

Kulstad, 38, was shot and killed in Southwest Bakersfield on April 8, 2018. It was only a few weeks after one of his friends, Micah Holsonbake, went missing.

A few weeks after Kulstad's murder, Baylee Despot, who also knew the two men, went missing. No arrests have been made in either case.

An arm found in the Kern River last summer was later identified as belonging to Holsonbake.

The three mothers have since banded together in search of answers. They run a Facebook page called the Bakersfield 3.

On Sunday, they posted a video as Kulstad's familygot together and hit a few balls in his memory. Kulstad loved golf, his family said.

They also wrote messages on seashells they will leave around Bakersfield.

Each case now has a reward of $10,000 for information that leads to arrests.

If you have any information you call the Secret Witness Hotline at 322-4040.