BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday marked one year since the French Fire that burned thousands of acres and damaged dozens of homes near Lake Isabella.

In all, the wildfire burned 26,535 acres and fire officials said the fire was human-caused. At least 18 structures burned in the fire.

The fire first broke out in a heavily wooded area at Sawmill Road and Wagy Flat on Aug. 18, 2021. Firefighters spent months working to contain the flames in the hills and forests from Alta Sierra to Keyesville.

In a video posted by the Kern County Fire Department, firefighters describe what it was like to fight the flames in extreme conditions that included heat and strong winds.

You can watch the Kern County Fire Department’s video on its Facebook page.