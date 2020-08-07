One-year-old drowns in pool in northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A one-year-old child is dead after drowning in a pool in northwest Bakersfield on Thursday. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office says they were called out to a home on Rosedale Highway near Jewetta Avenue at around 7:45 p.m. The one-year-old was taken to a local hospital but did not survive. The child’s identity has not yet been released.

KCSO is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Kern County Secret Witness at 322-4040.