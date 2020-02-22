One year later: Double homicide of Javier Ramirez Cruz, 18, and Antonio Lopez, 22 remains unsolved

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A year later and the investigation into the homicides of two Arvin residents remains unsolved. On Feb. 22, 2019 Javier Ramirez Cruz, 18, and Antonio Lopez, 22, were shot and killed near the Casa De La Paloma Blanca Apartments in Arvin.

Police arrived at the 1300 block of Haven Drive where one man was pronounced dead at the scene and another man was taken to Kern Medical Hospital where he died

Cruz died from multiple gunshot wounds and Lopez died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Coroner’s Office.

Our KGET Homicide Tracker shows that despite 2019 having fewer homicides than previous years, Kern County recorded 96 homicides last year.

17 News contacted the Arvin Police Department and said the investigation is ongoing and urged the public to come forward with information that could lead to an arrest.

Arvin Police Chief Scot Kimble is encouraging the public to use the departments anonymous tip line if they fear any sort of retaliation for providing information.

You can call the Arvin P.D. anonymous tip line at 661-606-6064.